Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $19,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

