Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,693 shares of company stock worth $4,528,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.2 %

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

