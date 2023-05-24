Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

