SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $88,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $844.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

