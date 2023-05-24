SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

