Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

SR opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

