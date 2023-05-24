Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile



Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

