Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

