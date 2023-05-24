Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.65

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.65 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 3544874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).

SUPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -633.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,615.38%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($101,616.92). 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

