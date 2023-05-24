Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

