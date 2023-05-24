Swiss National Bank Has $2.84 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 129.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CODI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

