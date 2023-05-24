Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,600 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,900 shares in the company, valued at $400,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $71,826. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

