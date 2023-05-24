Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 171,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 372,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

