Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Talos Energy worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.