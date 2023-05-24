Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.02

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 41602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.