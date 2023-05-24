Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.94

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.94 and last traded at $157.90, with a volume of 1317258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.48.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. United Bank increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,325,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 453,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.