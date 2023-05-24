Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $404.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.82 and its 200-day moving average is $419.07. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

