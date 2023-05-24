Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

