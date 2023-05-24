Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 21,178 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

