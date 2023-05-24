The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Buckle were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Buckle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Buckle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.