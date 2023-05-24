Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 134 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

