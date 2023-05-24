Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of PROG worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PROG by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

