Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

