Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 740 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Dril-Quip worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.62 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Dril-Quip Profile



Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

