Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.5 %

TPH opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.