TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.90. TrueBlue shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 34,747 shares trading hands.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz bought 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

