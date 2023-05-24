UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

