UBS Group AG Sells 215,512 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.91% of Biohaven worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biohaven by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 4.6 %

Biohaven stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

