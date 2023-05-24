Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 958.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,232 shares of company stock valued at $973,797. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Udemy stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

