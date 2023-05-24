UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.69

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.69 and last traded at $154.30, with a volume of 1567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $1,021,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $1,021,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

