Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.63

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 61083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

