Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLED opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

