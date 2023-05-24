Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.