Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 294,318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

