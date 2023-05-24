Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.