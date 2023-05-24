Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vector Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

