Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 91,651 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,544,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,290,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.8 %

VIR stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $3,190,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

