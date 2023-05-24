Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 91,896 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,892,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

