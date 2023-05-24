Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair Stock Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

