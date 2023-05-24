WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.46

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 157456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

