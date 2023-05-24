WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.77

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 1483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 316,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 186,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 523,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

