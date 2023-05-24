XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

