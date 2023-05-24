YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $17,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

