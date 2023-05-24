Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $271.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

