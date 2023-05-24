Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.