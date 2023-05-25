1,173 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $259.77 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day moving average of $274.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

