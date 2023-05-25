13,484 Shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $590.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

