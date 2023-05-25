142,535 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 3.5 %

CFB stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.