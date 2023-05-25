AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 90.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.