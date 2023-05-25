Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $4.59 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

